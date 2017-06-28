Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate GOP leaders, fearing defeat, abruptly delay healthcare vote until after July 4 holiday
- Senate healthcare bill would add 22 million to ranks of uninsured and raise costs for poor and sick, Congressional Budget Office says
- White House warning that Syria is preparing another poison gas attack tests Trump's credibility
- Trump hails Supreme Court decision on his travel ban as a "clear victory for our national security"
- Advocates for immigrants and refugees are disappointed but take hope from court's limits on Trump's travel ban
Sarah Palin sues the New York Times for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting
|Associated Press
Former vice presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is accusing the New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Palin's lawyers say the Times "violated the law and its own policies" when it accused her of inciting the 2011 attack that killed six people.
The lawsuit refers to a June editorial in the Times on the recent shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. The editorial later was corrected.
Palin is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.
A spokeswoman for the Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, says the company hasn't seen the lawsuit but will defend against any claim vigorously.