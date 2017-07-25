Sen. Dean Heller votes to debate Obamacare repeal bill and Nevadans give him an earful

Heller received some positive replies, like one from Duane Maddy, who praised Heller's vote as wise.

His statement attached to his tweet about why he chose to “vote to move forward and give us the chance to address the unworkable aspects of Obamacare” generated more than 5,300 replies just three hours after posting it.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, considered to be a vulnerable Republican in the mid-term elections, voted Tuesday to allow debate to go forward on a bill that would attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But the vast majority of replies expressed anger, or eagerness to donate to his opponent.

For context, Heller’s most replied-to tweet in July was 472 on the 13th when he talked about having a meeting with Treasure Secretary Steven Mnunchin.

Of Hellers’ 33 tweets in July, 22 generated fewer than 100 replies — with most in the 20-to-30 range, which seems low for a man with 57,000 followers.

But Heller’s position on repealing Obamacare has been one of constant speculation as he’s been painted as a deciding vote on whether the GOP achieves a victory by scrapping the Affordable Care Act. He’s also been put under pressure by both sides of the political aisle to either reject repealing Obamacare or dump it.

He’s also in a bind given Gov. Brian Sandoval, a moderate Republican, appointed him to his seante seat in the wake of John Ensign’s resignation and was the first GOP executive to sign onto Medicaid expansion.

Sandoval has been a critic of the repeal-and-replace legislation being sought by congressional Republicans and he has Heller’s ear.

But Heller’s statement suggested he was simply voting for debate and that “If the final product isn’t improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it; if it is improved, I will support it.”

In case he needed a reminder, the tweet with his statement showed how much anger there is at the attempt to repeal Obamacare in a state that went for Hillary Clinton and has been trending blue for a few years. There were links in the replies for likely challengers to his seat, including Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.