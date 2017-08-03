Senate confirms dozens of Trump's nominees in an outbreak of bipartisan productivity after failed healthcare vote

What a difference a little bipartisanship makes.

The Senate wrapped up an unusually productive week after the failed Republican healthcare vote with several smaller-scale legislative accomplishments.

In a flurry of action Thursday, the Senate confirmed dozens of President Trump's nominees that had been logjammed amid the partisan standoff over the GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Ambassadors, agency staff and officials in the defense apparatus all saw their nominations sail to easy confirmation. More nominees have been confirmed this week than had been previously so far in the entire year, aides said.

Among them were former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be the U.S. permanent representative on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and Ray Washburne of Texas to be president of the Overseas Private Investment Corp.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered his party's cooperation as a gesture of goodwill toward bipartisanship after the failed vote last week to undo the Affordable Care Act. Democrats had mounted an unusually strong wall of opposition that stalled approval of many of Trump's picks.

In accepting the outreach, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was able to clear the backlog and serve up a win for Trump and the agencies, many in desperate need of staffing.

At one point, McConnell planned to keep senators in session through mid-August. But on Thursday they were poised to salvage the victories they could, and then take a break.