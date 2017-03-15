Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- What you need to know about Congressional Budget Office, which did the analysis
- Kellyanne Conway says she has no evidence of wiretapping claims
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Attorney general asks 46 federal prosecutors to resign; one refuses
Senate confirms Trump's pick for national intelligence chief
|Associated Press
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Trump's choice for national intelligence director.
Senators voted 85-12 to approve the nomination of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, making him the fifth person to hold the post created after the 9/11 attacks.
Coats replaces James R. Clapper, who retired at the end of the Obama administration.
As the Trump administration's top intelligence official, Coats will oversee 16 other intelligence agencies that have been harshly criticized at times by Trump for past failures and their assessment that Russia interfered in the election to help him win.
Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Coats will be an effective director and also would restore credibility to the U.S. intelligence community.