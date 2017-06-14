Senate Intelligence panel leaders meet with special counsel

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee met behind closed doors Wednesday with Robert Mueller III, the special counsel heading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the committee chair, and Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel's ranking Democrat, issued a statement after the meeting calling it "constructive."

"We look forward to future engagements,” they said.

Neither they nor Mueller released details of what was discussed.

The committee and Mueller are conducting parallel investigations as is the House Intelligence Committee. In some past investigations, congressional committees and Justice Department investigators have clashed over access to witnesses and documents.

Both Burr and Warner have said they want to avoid similar problems in the current investigation, which is examining what the Russians did and whether any people close to President Trump or his campaign may have coordinated with them.