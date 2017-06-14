House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter, who has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Senate Intelligence panel leaders meet with special counsel
|Lisa Mascaro
The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee met behind closed doors Wednesday with Robert Mueller III, the special counsel heading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the committee chair, and Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel's ranking Democrat, issued a statement after the meeting calling it "constructive."
"We look forward to future engagements,” they said.
Neither they nor Mueller released details of what was discussed.
The committee and Mueller are conducting parallel investigations as is the House Intelligence Committee. In some past investigations, congressional committees and Justice Department investigators have clashed over access to witnesses and documents.
Both Burr and Warner have said they want to avoid similar problems in the current investigation, which is examining what the Russians did and whether any people close to President Trump or his campaign may have coordinated with them.