This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sessions will face multiple challenges as attorney general - including his boss
- Confirmation hearing for embattled Labor nominee Andy Puzder set for Feb. 16 after four delays
- No ruling today from 9th Circuit Court of appeals on immigration ban
- GOP's silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren raises her profile as the Democratic alternative to Trump
- Trump goes after Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line
- Trump says a "bad high school student" would agree with his view on immigration ban
Sessions will face a tough job at Justice Department - and Trump isn't making it any easier
|Del Quentin Wilber
After enduring an unusually bitter confirmation battle for a sitting U.S. senator, Jeff Sessions will barely have time to settle into his fifth-floor office at the Justice Department before he takes center stage in some of the nation’s most acute controversies.
If Sessions is confirmed as attorney general Wednesday by the Senate, as expected, he will be responsible for leading the legal defense of President Trump’s immigration restrictions, for halting and investigating terrorist attacks, and for probing hate crimes and abuses by local and state law enforcement.
He also is expected to play a key role in implementing Trump’s promised crackdown on illegal immigration by increasing deportations.
His boss isn’t making things easier. Last weekend, Trump denounced a federal judge in Seattle who had temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order suspending immigration and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.
A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Tuesday on the government’s effort to lift the stay. The judges did not issue an immediate ruling, and Trump complained Wednesday that the legal process was taking too long.
“You could be a lawyer, or you don't have to be a lawyer. If you were a good student in high school or a bad student in high school, you can understand this, and it’s really incredible to me that we have a court case that’s going on so long,” Trump told a police chiefs’ conference in Washington.
The legal battle over the travel ban is expected to wind up in the Supreme Court.