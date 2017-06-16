Shooting heightens lawmakers' security fears amid growing partisan rancor

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), coach of the Republicans' baseball team, back at the Capitol.

The voicemail messages left at Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally’s office were explicit: “Our sights are set on you. Right between your ... eyes.” Another said, “Your days are numbered.”

A female caller recently warned Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) that he would soon know her name — because she was coming for him.

And after a gunman opened fire Wednesday on Republicans playing baseball — critically wounding Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana — a staffer of GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney opened the New York congresswoman’s email to find this ominous message: “One down 216 to go.”

As the country’s polarized political environment has intensified since President Trump’s election, members of Congress report receiving more death threats than ever before.

That has led to renewed calls for beefed-up security and other changes to enhance members’ safety, particularly when they travel away from the protective environment of the Capitol.