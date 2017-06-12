Soldier from Barstow killed by Afghan soldier in apparent insider attack

Soldiers conduct slingload operations at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on May 22.

The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S soldiers, including one from San Bernardino County, who were killed Saturday, apparently by a member of the Afghan military.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow died in eastern Afghanistan's after a so-called insider attack that the Taliban claimed was carried out by one of its operatives.

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, N.C., were also killed in the shooting, the Pentagon said. Another soldier was wounded.

The three were in the 101st Airborne Division and deployed to Afghanistan last fall to train, advise and assist Afghan forces against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate.

The insider attack — the second this year — occurred in the Peka Valley near Achin district in Nangarhar province, where U.S. and Afghan forces have been locked in combat with an Islamic State-affiliated militant group for months.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our soldiers who were killed and wounded,” Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"We will always remember our fallen comrades and remain committed to the mission they carried out and for which they ultimately gave their lives,” he added.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year, all in Nangarhar province.

The U.S. has deployed 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, although most don't participate in combat.

The Trump administration is weighing sending as many as 5,000 more U.S. troops to help train Afghanistan’s military and police forces as they battle Taliban insurgents, Islamic State militants and other militias, U.S. officials say.