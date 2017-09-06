Some in conservative media laud Trump's decision to end DACA

The end is nearing for a program that’s benefited so-called Dreamers.

President Trump’s announcement that six months from now he’ll terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as DACA, has been widely assailed by Democrats and even some Republicans. Trump’s response? Congress needs to act. The move by Trump has, however, seen praise from conservative media.

Here are some headlines:

14 things the MSM won’t tell you about DACA (Breitbart)

For months, the right-wing website has urged Trump to act on immigration and, among other things, end DACA. And in recent weeks, with Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s former senior advisor who was fired last month, back in charge of the website, it has published several pieces calling on Trump to get tough on illegal immigration.

This piece highlights some of the website’s thoughts about DACA. For example, here’s what the site lists as No. 2: “DACA Recipients Are Illegal Aliens: This simple fact has been so downplayed and memory-holed, it just needed to be spoken out loud.”

To end DACA, follow the Constitution (National Review)

The legal merits of DACA have been debated for years. Even so, courts have never ruled on the constitutionality of the DACA program. It faced no significant challenge in the courts when it was implemented in 2012 by the Obama administration.

In this piece, Andrew C. McCarthy argues the program is not legal.

“There has never been a shred of honesty in the politics of DACA,” he writes. “Democrats have taken the constitutionally heretical position that a president must act if Congress ‘fails’ to. They now claim that to vacate DACA would be a travesty, notwithstanding that the program is blatantly illegal and would be undone by the courts if President Trump does not withdraw it.”

Rescinding DACA is the right thing to do (The Federalist)

Since Trump took office he’s issued several executive orders. Among them: A temporary travel ban for people from six-majority Muslim countries, which has faced a number of legal challenges.

This piece by David Harsanyi highlights some of the reaction from liberals to Trump rolling back the Obama-era order.

“The reaction to DACA exposes much of the disingenuousness of the post-election ‘norms’ crowd,” he writes. “How could those who took part in the national hissy fit over the ‘unconstitutional’ short-term executive restriction on immigration from terrorist-ridden nations now act as if DACA is a proper way to govern?”