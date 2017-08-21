Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

    CongressWhite House

    House Speaker Paul Ryan: Trump 'messed up' in response to Charlottesville violence

    Lisa Mascaro

    House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said President Trump "messed up" in responding to the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va., by saying both sides were to blame for violence between white supremacists and groups protesting them.  

    "He could have done better," Ryan said Monday at a CNN televised town hall.

    "I do believe that he messed up in his comments."

    Pressed on Trump's remarks, Ryan said that those marching with Nazi slogans and racist signs did not include, as Trump suggested in a combative news conference last week, "very fine people."

    "You’re not a good person if you’re there," Ryan said.

    Trump revisited the issue Monday evening during his speech to the nation on Afghanistan. Reading from prepared remarks, he called on Americans to find the courage to "heal our divisions."

    "I just think he needs to do better," Ryan said after the speech, "and I think he just did today."

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    EDITION: California | U.S. & World
    70°