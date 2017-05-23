Subpoenas issued for Flynn's businesses; contempt charge remains an option, senators say

The Senate Intelligence Committee issued two subpoenas Tuesday for Michael Flynn's businesses after President Trump's former national security advisor refused to testify before the panel.

Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) announced their decision as the committee continues to pursue Flynn's assistance in the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to Trump's campaign.

Warner said the subpoenas to Flynn Intel LLC and Flynn Intel Inc. were being issued on the premise that companies cannot similarly invoke the 5th Amendment right not to testify, as the former NSA chief did.

The panel's action came at the close of an intense day of testimony on Capitol Hill as former CIA Director John Brennan appeared before the House Intelligence Committee and Dan Coats, who is Trump's director of national intelligence, appeared before a Senate panel.

Coats was also being invited to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Warner said.

Trump forced Flynn to resign in February over the former general's failure to disclose to White House officials the details of his interactions with Russian officials. The New York Times has since reported that the White House knew before naming Flynn to the post that he was under federal investigation for his secret lobbying for Turkey.

Flynn, who often warmed up the crowds at Trump campaign rallies, has been central to the Russian probe because of his contacts with Russians during and after the presidential campaign.

The committee also sent Flynn's lawyer a letter Tuesday pushing back on his reasons for not sharing documents with the committee as it pursues his testimony.

Burr reiterated that while the panel preferred not to hold Flynn in contempt "everything is on the table."

“That’s not our preference today," Burr told reporters. "We would like to hear from Gen. Flynn. We’d like to see his documents. We’d like him to tell his story because he publicly said I’ve got a story to tell."