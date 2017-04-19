Supreme Court appears ready to break down a church-state barrier in certain circumstances

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Carl Vinson carrier strike group didn't go to North Korea last week, despite administration claims
- Supreme Court appears ready to break church-state barrier in some cases
- Sean Spicer should cool down and stick to facts, predecessors say
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a powerful Utah Republican, says he won't run for re-election
- Vice President Pence warns North Korea: "The sword stands ready"
- President Trump seeks to restrict visas used by high-tech companies
|David Savage
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to break down at least part of the longstanding church-state barrier that has prevented religious schools from receiving public funds.
The justices gave a skeptical hearing to a Missouri lawyer who was defending the state’s decision to reject a grant request from a Lutheran preschool seeking to participate in a state program that provides money to schools to rubberize the surface of their playgrounds.
Missouri’s constitution, like those in at least 36 other states, bars sending tax money to churches and church schools.
But most of the justices signaled they would rule for the church on the grounds that the refusal to fund the playground amounts to unconstitutional discrimination based on religion.