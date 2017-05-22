Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump arrives in Israel, hoping to rekindle the peace process
- First ladies of Israel and U.S. agree on common foe: the news media
- Iran's just-reelected president notes that Saudi Arabia doesn't allow elections
Supreme Court finds the GOP packed black voters into two North Carolina districts to help win more House seats
|David Savage
The Supreme Court rebuked North Carolina’s Republican leaders Monday for shifting tens of thousands of black voters into two congressional districts that had steadily elected black Democrats, striking down the move as racial gerrymandering.
The Constitution forbids a state from “separating its citizens into voting districts on the basis of race” without a compelling reason, the high court said in an opinion joined by its four liberals and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.
The ruling is the third in recent years to fault Southern Republicans for packing more black voters into districts where African Americans were already the dominant voting bloc. By concentrating black voters into a few districts, the revised state maps strengthened the GOP’s hold in the surrounding areas.