Supreme Court will decide whether police can use cellphone data to track suspects

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Karen Bleier / AFP/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether police need to provide evidence of a crime before they may obtain data from cellphone towers that show where a suspect has traveled.

Although it revolves around the right to privacy, the case does not involve intercepting private conversations over a cellphone or seizing the personal data that are stored in the phone.

Three years ago, in Riley vs. California, the court said police need a search warrant and evidence of “probable cause” before they may download the contents of a phone.

But most courts have said people do not have the same right to privacy for data kept by others, including the logs of calls that are maintained by telephone companies.

