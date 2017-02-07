This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Homeland Security chief takes responsibility for botched roll out of travel ban : It's "all on me."
- Despite extensive coverage, Trump says news media ignores terrorist attacks - including San Bernardino
- Labor nominee Puzder admits to employing a housekeeper who was in the U.S. illegally
- Homeland Security chief: Border wall should be "well underway" in two years
- California appeals court rejects Trump's request to put travel ban back in effect
- Protests against Trump's executive action continue
The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs
|David Savage
Even before Donald Trump entered the White House , many were predicting federal courts would serve as an important check on his use of presidential power, particularly given his aggressive style and a GOP -led Congress that so has far been loath to confront him.
But few expected the first constitutional clash would occur in Trump’s third week on the job.
Fortunately for Trump, the law on immigration and related matters favors the president. Legal precedents traditionally have accorded the chief executive complete and nearly unchecked power to deny foreigners permission to enter the United States.