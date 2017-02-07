The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs

A woman traveling on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, wipes away a tear after greeting a relative in the international arrivals area of Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 6, 2017.

Even before Donald Trump entered the White House , many were predicting federal courts would serve as an important check on his use of presidential power, particularly given his aggressive style and a GOP -led Congress that so has far been loath to confront him.

But few expected the first constitutional clash would occur in Trump’s third week on the job.

Fortunately for Trump, the law on immigration and related matters favors the president. Legal precedents traditionally have accorded the chief executive complete and nearly unchecked power to deny foreigners permission to enter the United States.