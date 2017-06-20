The mood is jittery in Georgia as Democrats await results in special congressional election

The mood was jubilant, if jittery, as hundreds of Democrats squeezed into a ballroom at a hotel on the outskirts of Atlanta for the Jon Ossoff election-night party.

Many wore blue "Ossoff for Congress" T-shirts and baseball caps. Some clutched homemade campaign signs saying, “Vote for Ossoff" and “We Know How to Fight."

“The love we have for our candidate is really special,” Jill Vogin, a 55-year-old chief financial officer for a staffing company, said as she showed off her hand-knit, sleeveless sweater that spelled out, "Flip the 6th."

“This is a man that will go beyond the House. We keep asking, how soon will he be president?"

Whatever the outcome of Tuesday's election, the Ossoff volunteer said, her life has changed.

“But I’m cautious," she added. "My heart broke in November.”

The vibe remained upbeat as early returns began to flash on two large television screens, showing Republican candidate Karen Handel taking a razor-thin lead. A trio of young women bopped and swirled their hands in the air as the DJ played an R&B hit, "24k Magic."

As more returns came in, and Ossoff took a slight lead, a huddle of female volunteers pumped their fists and chanted “Flip the 6th” and “Pave it Blue.”

“It’s a victory no matter what happens,” Nancy Miller, a 59-year-old retired schoolteacher and Ossoff volunteer, said in between a sip of gin and tonic.

“This district has always been red, and I feel very good that we now have a real women’s grass-roots group. This will have an everlasting effect.”