The 'resistance' heads to Trump's D.C. hotel
The latest form of protest against President Trump took the form of projections onto the front entrance of his Washington hotel Monday night.
A group by the name Bell Visuals took credit for the act on Twitter.
Robin Bell, an artist and filmmaker, told CNN he projected those words onto the hotel's facade from a van across the street to "call attention to accusations that President Donald Trump is allowing foreign leaders to pay for access by staying at a Trump property just a few blocks from the White House."
The Constitution bars the president from accepting "emoluments" -- meaning gifts or payments -- from foreign governments. Whether a foreign official staying at a Trump hotel would be a violation of that ban has been hotly contested between Trump's supporters and opponents.