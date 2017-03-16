Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
The U.S. hit its debt limit again. Now Treasury is maneuvering to avoid a default until Congress acts
|Jim Puzzanghera
The U.S. hit its debt limit again on Thursday — a whopping $19.9 trillion this time — and the Treasury Department started using accounting maneuvers to buy Congress several months to raise it to avoid a potential federal government default.
The statutory limit on borrowing has become a partisan flash point in recent years. During the Obama administration, conservatives in Congress tried unsuccessfully to include spending cuts with any debt increases.
Although analysts believe the limit will be raised this time, Republicans might not be able to count on as much Democratic support with President Trump in the White House.
And with narrow House and Senate majorities, Republicans might need that support if hard-line GOP members balk again.