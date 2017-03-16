The U.S. hit its debt limit again. Now Treasury is maneuvering to avoid a default until Congress acts

The U.S. hit its debt limit again on Thursday — a whopping $19.9 trillion this time — and the Treasury Department started using accounting maneuvers to buy Congress several months to raise it to avoid a potential federal government default.

The statutory limit on borrowing has become a partisan flash point in recent years. During the Obama administration, conservatives in Congress tried unsuccessfully to include spending cuts with any debt increases.

Although analysts believe the limit will be raised this time, Republicans might not be able to count on as much Democratic support with President Trump in the White House.

And with narrow House and Senate majorities, Republicans might need that support if hard-line GOP members balk again.