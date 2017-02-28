Three Californians whose relatives were killed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally will be Trump's speech guests

Three Californians whose relatives were killed by people in the U.S. illegally will be among President Trump’s guests as he addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Their presence indicates that illegal immigration – on which Trump staked his campaign – will likely be a major part of his speech to the Senate and House .

Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver are the widows of two Northern California sheriff’s deputies who were shot to death in 2014 by a convicted felon who had twice been deported to Mexico. Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes tried to plead guilty to the murders of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis Jr. but was ordered to stand trial in October.

Jamiel Shaw Sr., the father of a Los Angeles teen who was killed by a gang member who was in the country illegally, will also attend and sit with First Lady Melania Trump. Shaw’s son, a standout football player, was shot by Pedro Espinoza as he walked home. Espinoza was sentenced to death in 2012.

Shaw strongly supported Trump during the election, speaking during the Republican National Convention and appearing with Trump at a rally in Costa Mesa.

The other guests invited by the president to the speech are Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; Megan Crowley, a young woman who was expected to die within a few years of being born; and Denisha Merriweather, a low-income African-American woman who struggled in school before attending private school on scholarship and becoming the first person in her family to graduate high school and college.