Trump, Australian leader to smooth over rocky start and confer on North Korea

President Trump is to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York, with the leaders aiming to reaffirm a staunch alliance between their two nations and put behind them a testy phone call that took place soon after Trump was inaugurated.

Thursday’s meeting at a hotel in midtown Manhattan was expected to center on the threat posed by North Korea and other regional concerns in the strategically crucial Asia-Pacific region.

Another likely topic was an Obama-era agreement on the resettlement in the U.S. of up to 1,250 mostly Muslim refugees, now living in immigration camps off Australia’s coast. That accord was a point of contention during a late-January phone call between the two leaders.

Intended as a friendly introduction days after Trump took office, the talk went off the rails when the new U.S. president denounced the refugee pact in harsh terms. News accounts had Trump calling it “the worst deal ever” and suggesting he would not honor it.

That flap was smoothed over when Vice President Mike Pence visited Australia last month and offered assurances that the Trump administration would adhere to the refugee agreement, even if it did not “admire it,” as Pence put it.

The New York visit will showcase decades of U.S.-Australian friendship when Trump and Turnbull attend a gala dinner Thursday evening aboard the Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now a floating museum in the Hudson River.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea in World War II, when U.S. and Australian naval forces in the Pacific triumphed in a decisive engagement with the Japanese.