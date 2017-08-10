Trump finally comments on Russia's steps against U.S. diplomats, thanks Putin for 'cutting payroll'

President Trump waited a week and a half to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to cut the U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow by hundreds of people.

When he did, his response came as a joke.

“I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll,” Trump told reporters Thursday, flashing a small grin.

Shortly after the Russian order, the State Department called the decision “a regrettable and uncalled for act.”

Trump seemed less concerned.

“There’s no real reason for them to go back,” Trump said, referring to the diplomats. “I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We’re going to save a lot of money.”

The Russian order, made in retaliation for U.S. sanctions ordered in December by President Obama, will reduce the U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia by as many as 755 people, mostly Russian contract workers.

The order will reduce the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia to 455, the same number that Russia has in the United States.