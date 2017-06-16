Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- In a morning tweet storm, Trump again calls probe against him a 'witch hunt'
- A show of unity at the Congressional Baseball Game
- A gunman attacks Republicans practicing for a baseball game
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, described as irascible and angry, died at the scene
- President Trump is now being investigated by the special counsel for possible obstruction of justice
Trump releases a financial disclosure form
President Donald Trump released a new financial disclosure he voluntarily made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics. The documents cover January 2016 through this spring.