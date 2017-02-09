Trump responds to court ruling on his travel ban

This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump loses court battle to reinstate travel and immigration ban
- Top general seeks more troops for war in Afghanistan
- After bruising confirmation fight, Sessions takes over at Justice Department
- Construction resumes on Dakota Access pipeline
- GOP-led Congress seeks to kill California's landmark retirement program
- Trump: Senator 'misrepresents' nominee's comments
- Trump vowed to impose a Muslim ban - but now insists the 7-nation travel ban isn't aimed at Muslims