Evacuations remain in effect as officials try to repair Oroville Dam before new storms
Trump's national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigns over contacts with Russia

Michael A. Memoli
(Jim Lo Scalzo / European Pressphoto Agency)
Michael Flynn resigned late Monday as President Trump’s national security advisor, the White House said, following mounting scrutiny over his conflicting accounts of contacts with a Russian diplomat and reports that they were part of a federal investigation.

Flynn’s departure marked another embarrassing setback for an administration just over three weeks old, on a subject that has for months given pause to both Democrats and Republicans — connections between Trump and Russia.

