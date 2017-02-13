A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump 'evaluating' the controversy ' over Michael Flynn
- More than 600 immigrants arrested in raids last week
- The ominous silence deepened around national security advisor Michael Flynn.
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban
- Will Trump shift his approach after a week of serious setbacks?
- Trump's Mideast policy is in flux, but may become clearer when Benjamin Netanyahu visits
Reporting from Washington
Trump's national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigns over contacts with Russia
Michael Flynn resigned late Monday as President Trump’s national security advisor, the White House said, following mounting scrutiny over his conflicting accounts of contacts with a Russian diplomat and reports that they were part of a federal investigation.
Flynn’s departure marked another embarrassing setback for an administration just over three weeks old, on a subject that has for months given pause to both Democrats and Republicans — connections between Trump and Russia.