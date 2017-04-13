He’s called NATO obsolete, China a currency manipulator and hinted that he would not reappoint Janet Yellen as head of the Federal Reserve.

But that was 2016.

Now, in what amounts to an epic reversal, Trump has shifted on each of those campaign positions.

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete,” Trump said sternly on Wednesday at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he talked about the intergovernmental military alliance.

Last week, Trump faced strong pushback from the right for green-lighting a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base. (Some right-leaning bloggers and pundits thought Trump had abandoned his “America first” philosophy.)

With Trump’s latest reversals, some in conservative media are growing even more skeptical.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Lassie, Come Home (Breitbart)

Last year, conservative columnist Ann Coulter tossed her support behind Trump mostly because of his hard-line immigration policies.

While Coulter still supports Trump, she has a message: Stay true to the populist base that helped you win the election.

In this piece, Coulter argues Trump is wavering from his “America first” motto by launching the Syrian strike.

“As awful as it was to see those dead children, Trump knew that America’s first duty is to our own children,” she writes about the attack, which Trump set in motion after charging that Syrian President Bashar Assad had used chemical weapons on his own people. “We leap in, thinking we’re helping the poor devils under the thumb of a dictator — and then the new tribe takes over and oppresses everyone else, usually much more brutally, while hating us even more than the old tribe did.”

She added: “We want the ‘president of America’ back — not ‘the president of the world.’”

Trump is resettling Syrian refugees at a much quicker pace than Obama (Daily Caller)

That’s not exactly a headline you want to read if you're Trump.

After vowing relentlessly on the campaign trail to block Syrian refugees from entering the country, it seems they’re still arriving.

This piece observes that “since Trump was inaugurated, 1,401 Syrian refugees have been resettled,” citing State Department figures released this week.

“This is more than double the 625 Syrian refugees resettled under President Obama in the same time frame last year,” the Daily Caller says.

Trump has proposed halting all refugee admissions for 120 days, as well as all entry for immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries, including Syria, for 90 days. However, the travel rules remain stalled in federal courts.

The Bannon vs. Kushner brouhaha (American Spectator)

They’re two of Trump’s most senior aides and it appears there’s tension.

Stephen K. Bannon, architect of Trump’s populist/nationalistic message, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and close confidant, seem to be at odds. For several days now it has played out in the media, beginning last week when Bannon was booted off the National Security Council.

Both have formed warring factions within the White House and are vying for support from the president.

This piece by Melissa Mackenzie offers a bit of bullet-point analysis on the tiff.

“1. Kushner shouldn’t have the role (even if I like some of his views) because one should never hire someone who can’t be fired.

2. Bannon doesn’t need a seat at the National Security Council.”

In a conservative tilt, she adds: “Jared Kushner is a New York liberal Democrat. I do not count on good things happening if power tips irrevocably in his direction.”