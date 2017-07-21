Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

White House

President Trump's statement on Sean Spicer's resignation

I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities.  Just look at his great television ratings. Sean will continue to serve the administration through August. 
 

Donald Trump

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
82°