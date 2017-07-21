Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer, familiar to millions from his combative press conferences, resigns
- A look back at Spicer's greatest hits
- White House looks at Russia probe team for potential conflicts of interest
- Trump's complaints about Sessions pit the president against Justice Department
- State Department to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea
- Sessions says he has no plans to resign despite Trump's harsh criticism of him
President Trump's statement on Sean Spicer's resignation
I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings. Sean will continue to serve the administration through August.
Donald Trump