Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump doesn't endorse Senate healthcare bill, says issue up for negotiation
- Senate Republicans revealed their secret healthcare bill today
- Pelosi says she's "worth the trouble" of Republicans' campaign attacks on her
- Supreme Court limits government's power to strip immigrants of their U.S. citizenship
- In campaign-style rally in Iowa, Trump revives talk of restricting immigration
Trump says he has no tapes of his conversations with Comey
Again using Twitter, President Trump on Thursday addressed the controversial questions of whether there were tapes of his conversations with fired FBI Director James B. Comey.
The president fired Comey in May and then tweeted that the lawman, who was overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election and possible contacts between Trump's campaign and Russian officials, "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."
At Comey's recent hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the former FBI chief said he hoped there were tapes, and gave his consent to release any that might exist.