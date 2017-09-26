COMPANY TOWN
How one election changed Disneyland’s relationship with its hometown
Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday

President Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the House Committee on Ways and Means in the White House on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday. 

Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month. 

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations. 

He said he may also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are “great people and we need to help them.” 
 

Latest updates

