Trump says Supreme Court action on travel ban gives him 'important tool'

President Trump celebrated the Supreme Court's decision Monday to allow a curtailed version of his travel ban to take effect, calling it a "clear victory for our national security."

In an official White House statement, the president said he was "particularly gratified" that at least part of the ruling was 9-0; three conservative justices said they would have let the president's revised executive order take effect completely.

"My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland," he said.

The White House has long maintained that the president was acting within his authority in seeking to temporarily restrict travel to the United States. They most often point to a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that states a president can suspend or limit entry of individuals "whenever the president finds that the entry ... would be detrimental to the interests of the United States."