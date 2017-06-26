Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump supporters attack independence of Robert S. Mueller III in new ads
- Vice President Pence dropped in on the Koch brothers conference in Colorado
- Trump suggests the special counsel and his Russia probe team are conflicted by their Comey and Clinton ties
- President signs bill to ease discipline and firing of Veterans Affairs Department employees
Trump says Supreme Court action on travel ban gives him 'important tool'
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump celebrated the Supreme Court's decision Monday to allow a curtailed version of his travel ban to take effect, calling it a "clear victory for our national security."
In an official White House statement, the president said he was "particularly gratified" that at least part of the ruling was 9-0; three conservative justices said they would have let the president's revised executive order take effect completely.
"My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland," he said.
The White House has long maintained that the president was acting within his authority in seeking to temporarily restrict travel to the United States. They most often point to a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that states a president can suspend or limit entry of individuals "whenever the president finds that the entry ... would be detrimental to the interests of the United States."