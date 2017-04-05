Trump says Susan Rice may have committed a crime, but provides no evidence

President Trump speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday.

President Trump on Wednesday said his predecessor's national security advisor might have committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.

Trump made the accusation in an interview with the New York Times and would not say if he reviewed new intelligence to support his claim. He told the Times he would say more “at the right time.”

“I think it's going to be the biggest story,” Trump said. “It's such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

Susan Rice, President Obama's national security adviser, is the latest target for Trump and his embattled defenders. Rice has firmly denied that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

“Absolutely false,” Rice declared Tuesday.

Trump on Wednesday disagreed. When the Times asked him if Rice broke the law, he said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”