Trump spokesperson says she is 'not aware' of Rosenstein's threats to resign

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was "not aware" of reports Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign over the way the Comey dismissal was attributed in part to the memo he wrote, in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.

She also said the Trump White House isn't trying to quash the investigation.



"Any investigation that was taking place on Monday is still taking place today," she said.



Democrats are urging the naming of a special counsel, and argue this would be the best way to take politics out of the probe.

