- James B. Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
Trump spokesperson says she is 'not aware' of Rosenstein's threats to resign
|Associated Press
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was "not aware" of reports Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign over the way the Comey dismissal was attributed in part to the memo he wrote, in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.
She also said the Trump White House isn't trying to quash the investigation.
"Any investigation that was taking place on Monday is still taking place today," she said.
Democrats are urging the naming of a special counsel, and argue this would be the best way to take politics out of the probe.
UPDATE
5:45 a.m.: This post was updated to add White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' "Today" show interview, replacing her earlier comments.
