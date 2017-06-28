Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate GOP leaders, fearing defeat, abruptly delay healthcare vote until after July 4 holiday
- Senate healthcare bill would add 22 million to ranks of uninsured and raise costs for poor and sick, Congressional Budget Office says
- White House warning that Syria is preparing another poison gas attack tests Trump's credibility
- Trump hails Supreme Court decision on his travel ban as a "clear victory for our national security"
- Advocates for immigrants and refugees are disappointed but take hope from court's limits on Trump's travel ban
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Trump succeeds where Obama failed – spawning a new wave of liberal activism
|Mark Z. Barabak
The night Hillary Clinton lost the White House, Amanda Litman cried so hard she threw up.
In Atlanta, as the returns rolled in, Traci Feit Love faced a question from her anguished 8-year-old daughter: “Now what do we do?”
Across the country, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Rita Bosworth wondered the same thing.
The three never met, never spoke, never communicated in any fashion. But in the days and weeks that followed, they became common threads in a sprawling patchwork: the angry and politically aggrieved who — with no help from politicians, political parties or any formal campaign structure — have joined to fight President Trump and his policies.