Trump switches former Dodgers co-owner Jamie McCourt's ambassadorship from Belgium to France

Trump nominated Jamie McCourt, former co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as ambassador to Belgium.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Jamie McCourt is now being considered for the ambassador of France rather than Belgium.

President Trump announced Thursday morning his intent to nominate McCourt for the ambassadorship to France and Monaco, instead of Belgium as he had indicated in June.

The White House noted that McCourt, an entrepreneur, attorney and political donor to Trump and other Republican candidates, spoke French but did not indicate why Trump made the switch.

McCourt donated more than $400,000 to the Trump Victory fund, $50,800 to the Trump inauguration and more than $170,00 to the Republican National Committee.

She was an early supporter of Trump, joining 100 other business executives and CEOs in signing a letter championing Trump’s economic plans in October 2016. She was also listed as a 2016 State Victory Finance Chair for Trump’s campaign and helped to host a fundraiser breakfast for Trump’s transition to the presidency.

Trump, like every president, has picked several of his nominations for ambassadorships based on political support and financial backing. So far, he has appointed 14 ambassadors based on their career in foreign service and 20 ambassadors for political reasons. The so-called political appointees are often assigned what are considered more desirable positions, like those in Europe.

Trump is also reportedly considering nominating two other wealthy Southern Californians and major GOP donors to ambassadorships -- former Hollywood studio head Tom Barrack as ambassador to Mexico and businesswoman Kelly Roberts as ambassador to Slovenia.

McCourt previously donated to the campaigns of several other Republican presidential candidates, including John Kasich, Marco Rubio and Carly Fiorina. She also donated $50,000 to former president Obama’s inauguration fund in 2009.

The Senate must confirm all of Trump’s nominations for ambassadorships.