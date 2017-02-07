Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban

President Trump said his administration will fight to preserve his seven-nation travel ban, even if it means appealing to the Supreme Court.

“It’s very important for the country,” Trump told reporters Tuesday during a round table with sheriffs from around the country, calling his executive order “common sense.” “We have to have security in our country.”

Surrounded by the members of law enforcement, Trump restated his administration’s commitment to preventing terrorism on U.S. soil.

“They want to take a lot of our powers away,” he said. “Some people with the wrong intentions.”

Also on hand was Dana Boente, the acting U.S. attorney general installed just a week ago after the previous one, Sally Yates, directed Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump’s executive order.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeal was to hear arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of a Washington state judge’s temporary restraining order halting enforcement of the administration plan.