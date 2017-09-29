Trump will make his first visit as president to Asia in November

The White House announced Friday that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will go on a five-nation Asia tour in early November, with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as a stop in Hawaii.



The trip, scheduled Nov. 3 through 14, will include engagements with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations summit, demonstrating Trump's "continued commitment to the alliances and partnerships of the United States in the region," according to a statement from the White House.



Trump is slated to discuss the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to the United States' prosperity and security, and the importance of fair and reciprocal economic ties among trade partners, according to the statement.

"The president's engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat and ensure the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.