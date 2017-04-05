U.N. Security Council opens emergency session on Syria

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley opened an emergency Security Council session Wednesday to discuss what some members called the "monstrous, heinous" attack in Syria that killed scores of civilians, including numerous children.

But there were early indications that the same hurdle the council has always faced on Syria — vetoes by China and Russia — would stymie immediate action regarding the suspected chemical gas attack.

"This body has always been eloquent" in its condemnations, Ukraine's ambassador, Volodymyr Yelchenko, said. "But that's about it. There is an outstanding gap between talk and action."

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft also scolded the council's inability to stop the slaughter of Syrians or the apparent use of illegal chemical weapons.

He noted the Security Council's failure in February to condemn an earlier attack by forces loyal to President Bashar Assad. The censure was vetoed by China and Russia.

"Yesterday we saw the consequences of those vetoes," he said.

But Russian officials were eager to cast doubt on the attack, suggesting it was the work of "terrorists" fighting Assad and asserting that witness accounts were unreliable claims from "discredited" organizations.

One Russian diplomat blasted the Security Council discussion as a "clearly ideological" discussion "closely interwoven with the anti-Damascus movement."