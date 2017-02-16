U.S. ambassador to U.N. offers yet another version of Mideast policy

Adding further confusion to President Trump's emerging Middle East policy, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Thursday that United States "absolutely" supports creation of a Palestinian state.

"We absolutely support a two-state solution," Ambassador Nikki Haley said at U.N. headquarters in New York. "That's never wavered."

Her comments came a day after Trump said he could "live with" either a one-state or a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, effectively the core of U.S. policy in the region.

The two-state solution has been the goal of both Republican and Democratic administrations, as well as the U.N. and the European Union, for at least two decades. It envisions an Israeli nation and a Palestinian nation living side by side.

Despite Trump's willingness to abandon the policy, Haley argued that the U.S. position remained firm.

"Anybody who wants to say the United States doesn't support a two-state solution — that would be an error," she said.

She said the administration is trying to "think outside the box" to bring the two sides together and restart long-stalled negotiations.

Haley also attacked what she called "outrageous" anti-Israel bias at the U.N.

She said the Security Council ignores attacks on Israelis and shows favoritism to Palestinians, obscuring other pressing issues like Iran's support of terrorist groups.

"I’m here to say the United States will not turn a blind eye to this anymore," she said.