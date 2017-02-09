This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- After bruising confirmation fight, Sessions takes over at Justice Department
- Construction resumes on Dakota Access pipeline
- Top Senate Democrat calls on Trump to withdraw Labor nominee Puzder
- GOP-led Congress seeks to kill California's landmark retirement program
- Trump: Senator 'misrepresents' nominee's comments
- Trump vowed to impose a Muslim ban - but now insists the 7-nation travel ban isn't aimed at Muslims
U.S. general says thousands of additional troops are needed for Afghanistan
|W.J. Hennigan
The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said Thursday that he needs several thousand more troops to help Afghan government forces break a stalemate with the Taliban less than a year after President Obama drew down American forces.
Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr. told the Senate Armed Services Committee that more troops are needed to help train Afghanistan’s military and police forces as they battle Taliban insurgents, Islamic State militants and other militias.
“We have a shortfall of a few thousand,” he said, adding that the troops could come from the United States or other countries in the international coalition in Afghanistan.
President Trump said little about America’s longest war, now in its 16th year, during the campaign last year or since taking office. He has spoken far more often about U.S. military efforts to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, where the militants have steadily lost ground over the last year.