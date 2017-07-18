U.S. slaps new sanctions on Iranian groups and individuals

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on 18 Iranian individuals, groups and networks over nonnuclear behavior such as support for ballistic missile development.

The move comes the day after the administration certified to Congress that Iran is technically complying with the nuclear deal and can continue enjoying nuclear sanctions relief.

The Treasury Department is targeting seven groups and five people that aided Iran's military or its elite Revolutionary Guard. The sanctions also target what the U.S. says is a transnational criminal group based in Iran and three people associated with it.

The State Department is also targeting two more groups associated with Iran's ballistic missile program.

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have in the U.S. and prevent Americans from doing business with them.