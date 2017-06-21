U.S. still hopes to salvage OAS resolution on Venezuela

U.S. officials are holding out hope that the 34-nation Organization of American States, the hemisphere's foremost regional organization, could still agree on a resolution on the crisis in Venezuela.

U.S. and Mexican diplomats were lobbying behind the scenes to secure more votes Wednesday as the OAS general assembly met in the Mexican resort city of Cancun.

A watered-down resolution that would create a "balanced" panel of member states to advise Venezuela failed to win the required two-thirds approval on Monday,

"This is an ongoing process," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told reporters after attending Tuesday's session.

“We got 20 votes," Sullivan said, describing it as the highest number yet to join on the issue. "We hope to get more."

Some countries, especially those with leftist governments like Venezuela's, are reluctant to criticize another OAS member state, which they see as outside intervention.

This is especially the case because many in Latin America regard the Washington-based OAS as an arm of the U.S. government.

Regardless of whether a resolution ultimately passes, Venezuela has said it will not recognize any OAS action. It has threatened to leave the regional body, which is a two-year process.

The U.S. and other governments have urged Venezuela's government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, to release political prisoners, respect elections and forego a plan to rewrite the constitution, which Maduro could use to hold onto power.

More than 70 people have been killed in Caracas, Venezuela's capital, and other parts of the country in large antigovernment demonstrations.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez labeled the protestors as a violent, small group influenced by the "lapdogs of imperialism."