U.S. Supreme Court makes it harder to sue police for barging into homes

Jennifer Garcia Mendez, left, and Angel Mendez, right, sit with their son, A.J. Bendecito Mendez. The parents were shot in their Lancaster home by L.A. County sheriff's deputies on Oct. 1, 2010.

The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder to sue police for barging into a home and provoking a shooting, setting aside a $4-million verdict against two Los Angeles County deputies on Tuesday.

The money was awarded to a homeless couple who were startled and then shot when the two sheriffs deputies entered the shack where they were sleeping.

The unanimous ruling rejected the so-called provocation rule that some lower courts have used. Under that rule, police can be sued for violating a victim’s constitutional rights against unreasonable searches if they provoked a confrontation that resulted in violence.