Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump slaps Germany European allies fret over ties with US
- Trump communications director resigns amid rumors of broader shakeup
- Consumer spending signals springtime for the economy
Reporting from Washington
U.S. Supreme Court makes it harder to sue police for barging into homes
|David Savage
The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder to sue police for barging into a home and provoking a shooting, setting aside a $4-million verdict against two Los Angeles County deputies on Tuesday.
The money was awarded to a homeless couple who were startled and then shot when the two sheriffs deputies entered the shack where they were sleeping.
The unanimous ruling rejected the so-called provocation rule that some lower courts have used. Under that rule, police can be sued for violating a victim’s constitutional rights against unreasonable searches if they provoked a confrontation that resulted in violence.