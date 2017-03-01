Was Trump's speech a success? Mostly yes, say conservatives

President Trump seemed to offer a reset of sorts.



Yesterday in this space , we wondered if Trump’s address before Congress would be a dreary outlook for America, or perhaps one peppered in partisan politics.



It was neither.



For the most part, Trump talked compromise. On issues from health care to immigration to tax code reform, his pitch was largely bipartisan. Also, prominently missing from his speech: bashing the press.



Conservatives, like everyone else, are doing some Monday morning quarterbacking.



Here are some of the headlines:



Trump delivers a Republican case for big government (Weekly Standard)



Normally Republicans eschew more government. Indeed, a Gallup poll from last fall found that 82% of Republicans hate big government.



This piece, however, argues Trump supports big government.



“His speech, as light on specifics as the White House promised, was nonetheless a call for a muscular response from government to the nation's problems,” notes the author, Michael Warren. “Trump also made a pitch for more infrastructure spending, paid family leave, and ‘accessible and affordable’ childcare. And there was no talk of reforming Medicare or Social Security, nor of reducing the size and scope of government.”



Trump’s best day as president (Washington Examiner)

For the most part, Democrats and Republicans alike agree Trump’s speech was in large part positive.

This editorial, played prominently on the Examiner’s website, argues that Tuesday was by far Trump’s best day as president.



“There were moments of genuinely fine oratory in his address to a joint session of Congress, and none of the meandering diversions with which he has ruined speeches before (notably his convention acceptance speech),” notes the editorial. “He was, perhaps for the first time, truly and impressively presidential.”



The revolution moves to the bathroom (American Spectator)



Transgender bathroom access is a battle conservatives seem to enjoy.



Last week, the Trump administration announced it had ceased a federal mandate, implemented by President Obama, directing schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and other facilities that match their gender identities. Republicans rejoiced, while Democrats said it would lead to discrimination.

In this piece, conservative author R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr. reflects on a recent encounter inside a gym locker room in which “a large, not to say fat, woman” entered as he was changing.

“Now I concluded she was confused. I told her she had entered the men’s room. By the way, there was no other man in the locker room. She was, shall we say, blase,” he writes.

Tryrrell concludes the woman was perhaps lost, but the incident pointed up, he said, the potential discomfort created when traditional gender lines are crossed in the wash room and the locker room.

“Could there not be a more sensible, less disruptive reform for this tiny minority of human beings?” he writes, referring to transgender men and women. “Set aside a toilet and a locker or two for them at any institution where they exist. The majority has rights, too. Why should a whole locker room be discomfited to appease… well, in my case, a big fat woman who seemed to be lost?”