Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump doesn't endorse Senate healthcare bill, says issue up for negotiation
- Senate Republicans revealed their secret healthcare bill today
- Pelosi says she's "worth the trouble" of Republicans' campaign attacks on her
- Supreme Court limits government's power to strip immigrants of their U.S. citizenship
- In campaign-style rally in Iowa, Trump revives talk of restricting immigration
Watch: Capitol Police remove protesters staging a health plan 'die-in' outside Sen. McConnell's office
|Mark Potts and Dan Watson
Protesters outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office were removed from the area Thursday morning after staging a "die-in" on Capitol Hill.
The protesters staged the action in opposition to the Senate's version of the Affordable Care Act repeal plan unveiled Thursday. McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week.