Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington

Watch: Capitol Police remove protesters staging a health plan 'die-in' outside Sen. McConnell's office

Mark Potts and
Dan Watson

Protesters outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office were removed from the area Thursday morning after staging a "die-in" on Capitol Hill.

The protesters staged the action in opposition to the Senate's version of the Affordable Care Act repeal plan unveiled Thursday. McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°