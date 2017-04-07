Watch live: Senate votes on Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Pentagon launches Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack
- Trump is in Florida for a high-stakes meeting with China's president
- Rep. Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia probe amid ethics investigation
- Neil M. Gorsuch is set to be confirmed for the Supreme Court, but will the fight break the Senate?
- President Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen K. Bannon from the National Security Council
- Trump's charm offensive: Can his force of personality break through to China's president?
- Map: The military airfield hit by U.S. missiles in a deeply divided Syria