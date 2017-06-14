Watch live: Alexandria police plan to brief the media around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- Watch live coverage; Alexandria police tentatively plan to brief the media at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time.
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.