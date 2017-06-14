POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: Rep. Steve Scalise among 5 wounded as gunman opens fire on practice field
BREAKING NEWS
NATION
Shooting at congressional baseball practice in Virginia; House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.

Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.

Here's what we know so far:

Watch live: Alexandria police plan to brief the media around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°