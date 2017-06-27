Watch live: Press briefing with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate GOP leaders, fearing defeat, abruptly delay healthcare vote until after July 4 holiday
- Senate healthcare bill would add 22 million to ranks of uninsured and raise costs for poor and sick, Congressional Budget Office says
- Administration warning that Syria is planning another chemical weapons attack tests Trump's credibility
- Trump hails high court's decision on his travel ban as a "clear victory for our national security"
- Advocates for immigrants and refugees are disappointed but take hope from court's limits on Trump's travel ban