Watch live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds daily briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Gorsuch signals reluctance to overturn Supreme Court precedents like Roe vs. Wade
- "Nobody speaks for me," Gorsuch says of unidentified donors who back him
- Trump warns GOP: vote for Obamacare repeal or lose your seat
- Rep. Schiff, a former prosecutor, relies on old skills to lay out case against Trump aides
- In a bid for votes, House Republicans rush to fix bill that would repeal Obamacare
- The FBI is investigating possible coordination between Trump campaign and Russia