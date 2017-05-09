Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration