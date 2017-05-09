Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria

Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn

The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron

President T rump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry

Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration