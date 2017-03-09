Watch live: WikiLeaks' Assange holds news conference

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- After long debate, House committee votes to advance GOP health plan
- Republicans push back at GOP leaders' plan to reshape the Affordable Care Act
- Hawaii to sue the Trump administration over new travel ban
- Possible No. 2 at the Justice Department is questioned during Senate confirmation hearing
- House Republicans release a proposal for replacing Obamacare
- Revised version of Trump's travel ban strikes Iraq from list of affected countries