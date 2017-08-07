Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump and Sen. Blumenthal trade Twitter attacks
- Vice President Pence denies 2020 presidential ambitions
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions steps up probes of leaks to reporters
- Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III convenes a criminal grand jury, but President Trump still calls Russia allegations "a total fabrication"
No, Banksy isn't the artist behind the West Bank Trump murals
|Alexandra Zavis
No, it wasn’t Banksy.
When two massive murals featuring President Trump appeared on Israel’s West Bank separation barrier last week, it set off speculation that they were the work of the anonymous British graffiti artist, for whom the wall has previously served as a canvas.
The murals are located steps away from a nine-room guest house that Banksy opened in the town of Bethlehem. Known as the “Walled Off Hotel,” it claims to offer the "worst view in the world."
But the new works are signed @lushsux, the alias used by a street artist from Melbourne, Australia. Video of the works was posted on the artist’s twitter account last week:
“I just thought Mr. Trump was perfect for the two murals because he loves border walls and the border wall in Palestine is one of the least known but biggest border walls in the world,” Lushsux said in an email.
The artist has made headlines before for provocative depictions of politicians, musicians, athletes and other celebrities.
They include a mural of Hillary Clinton in a skimpy swimsuit that drew the ire of the local council in Maribyrnong, a Melbourne suburb. The artist later covered up the image with a niqab, a type of veil worn by some Muslim women that leaves only the eyes showing.