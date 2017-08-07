No, Banksy isn't the artist behind the West Bank Trump murals

No, it wasn’t Banksy.

When two massive murals featuring President Trump appeared on Israel’s West Bank separation barrier last week, it set off speculation that they were the work of the anonymous British graffiti artist, for whom the wall has previously served as a canvas.

The murals are located steps away from a nine-room guest house that Banksy opened in the town of Bethlehem. Known as the “Walled Off Hotel,” it claims to offer the "worst view in the world."

But the new works are signed @lushsux, the alias used by a street artist from Melbourne, Australia. Video of the works was posted on the artist’s twitter account last week: